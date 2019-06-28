The 10 Standout World Cafe Sessions Of 2019 (So Far)

Summer's here and the time is right for looking back on some of our favorite World Cafe sessions of the year! Let's just say, it's been an inspiring one so far.
We caught Maggie Rogers and Lizzo in the eye of their respective superstar storms, and were totally knocked out by J.S. Ondara's performance of songs from his debut album. Willie Nelson let us hop on his tour bus to talk about everything from hanging in Amsterdam with Snoop Dogg to making his new album. The members of Cage The Elephant wore their sunglasses indoors to share lessons learned from twisting heartache into rock and roll. Jenny Lewis showed off some of the best songwriting of her career and the members of The Cranberries reflected on finishing the band's final album after losing their beloved lead singer, Dolores O'Riordan.
We hope you enjoy listening back to some standout sessions (in no particular order) and we can't wait to see what the rest of 2019 has to offer.
— Gary Clark Jr.
Frank Maddocks / Courtesy of the artist
— Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries performs on stage during the Cognac Blues Passion Festival in July 2016.
Guillaume Souvant / Getty Images
— Maggie Rogers
Olivia Bee / Courtesy of the artist
— Lizzo performing live at The TLA in Philadelphia.
Lissa Alicia / WXPN
— Willie Nelson's Ride Me Back Home is out today.
Pamela Springsteen / Courtesy of the artist
— Amanda Palmer inside the World Cafe Performance Studio.
Gabriela Barbieri / WXPN
— Carlos Santana
Maryanne Bilham / Courtesy of the artist
— Cage the Elephant's Matt Shultz inside the World Cafe Performance Studio
Gabriela Barbieri / WXPN
— J.S. Ondara performs inside the World Cafe Performance Studio
Galea McGregor / WXPN
— Jenny Lewis
Autumn de Wilde / Courtesy of the artist