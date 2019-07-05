© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Miya Folick: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published July 5, 2019 at 4:00 AM CDT

Don't see the video above? Click here.

Miya Folick began her Tiny Desk Concert with an apology in the form of a song. "Thingamajig" opens with Wynne Bennett's stark piano. The song is also the lead-off track on Miya Folick's 2018 album Premonitions. On that version, the song crescendos with strings backed by a vocal loop. Here at the Tiny Desk, we get to hear why Miya Folick is such an astonishing performer, her classically trained voice taking charge, wrapping around those melodic piano lines while singing, "I am sorry / I know I am wrong / So take it all / I want to be out of control."

Miya Folick was raised a Buddhist in Santa Ana, Calif., and is of Ukrainian and Japanese descent. She sings of conviction, not fiction. I find a stirring sense of truth driving that powerful voice of hers.

For her second tune at the Tiny Desk, "Deadbody," she sings, "I need you to know I'm not powerless / My strength lies within my gentleness." And by the time the chorus kicks in, her little band of two is in full throttle while Miya sings, "Over my dead body," addressing the cruelty of men toward women.

I could see a deep appreciation for this day in Miya's eyes. And before she played her final song, she took a moment to be thankful for being in this space. Miya stopped to say that she's been watching Tiny Desk Concerts since before she was even playing music. Then she tuned her guitar, took a deep breath and launched into the darkness for her final tune.

I've seen Miya Folick a lot since roughly 2015; this day was magic.

SET LIST

  • "Thingamajig"

  • "Deadbody"

  • "Cost Your Love"

    • MUSICIANS

    Miya Folick: vocals, guitar; Garet Powell: drums; Wynne Bennett: piano, bass, synth

    CREDITS

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineers: Suraya Mohamed, Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Kimani Oletu; Production Assistant: Adelaide Sandstrom; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Photo: Jenna Sterner/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    Arts & CultureNPR News
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen