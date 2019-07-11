Rodrigo Y Gabriela Find Inner Peace With 'Mettavolution'

The first time I heard Rodrigo y Gabriela, the pair was covering Metallica's "Orion." It's a beautiful composition, but what I couldn't wrap my head around was that this dense, majestic instrumental was being played by only two acoustic guitars.

Rod and Gab are known for their incredible live shows. The singers having busked and played throughout Ireland for almost a decade before becoming international sensations, playing the world over.

The duo's latest album is Mettavolution. Metta is the Sanskrit word for compassion. Today, we'll talk about how the members convey that message through their music, and why they chose to cover a legendary Pink Floyd song, one that happens to be 18 minutes long. But first, let's get started with a performance of "Mettavolution," the title track, from the stage of World Cafe Live. Listen in the player.

