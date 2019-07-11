The Artistic Duality Of Drummer Mark Guiliana

Drummer/composer Mark Guiliana traverses many musical landscapes from modern jazz (Brad Mehldau), Tunisian oud music (Dhafer Youssef), Hasidic reggae (Matisyahu), or legendary rock (David Bowie.) However, these days, his primary mode for expression is displayed in two distinctly different sounding bands: the acoustic The Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet and his electric Beat Music project. But don't make the mistake of thinking about these vehicles as separate, or only binary, divided between plugged-in and plugged-out lines, but rather in unison, from the creative mind of an artist who deftly synthesizes the vast array of contemporary sounds around us. And, as far as the spirit of the music, Guiliana says, "You know, every time I sit down it's jazz whether it is or not."

Join us on this exciting Jazz Night in America journey, where we'll bring you these two bands in their peak form, with two unique concerts, from two hemispheres of the globe: The Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet recorded at the world famous Bimhuis in Amsterdam followed by Beat Music's album release party at Rough Trade in Brooklyn.

Set List:

"Jersey" (Mark Guiliana)

"Our Lady" (Chris Morrissey)

"One Month" (Guiliana)

"Bones" (Guiliana)

"Bud" (Guiliana)

Musicians:

Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet: Mark Guiliana: drums/composition; Jason Rigby: saxophone; Fabian Almazan: piano; Chris Morrissey: bass.

Beat Music: Mark Guiliana: drums & electronics; Nick Semrad: synthesizers; BIGYUKI: synthesizers; Chris Morrissey: bass

