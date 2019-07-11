Watch Kevin Johansen, Silvina Moreno, The Beachers And More Live At Nuevofest 2019

This Sunday, July 14, watch a live stream of Nuevofest 2019, a Latin music festival hosted by with performances by seven outstanding artists, plus some special guests. You can catch all the action via VuHaus, public radio's music-discovery video platform. More info on the event and each artist can be found on WXPN's The Key.

Find an approximate schedule of performances below; all listings are in Eastern time.

Set Times

2:30 P.M. - Lady HD

3:15 P.M. - STEFA (with special guest Silvina Moreno)

4:00 P.M. - Tall Juan

4:45 P.M. - Los Rivera Destino

5:45 P.M. - Yanga

6:45 P.M. - Kevin Johansen

7:45 P.M. - The Beachers



Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.