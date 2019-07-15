Fear In America: From ICE Raids To Racist Tweets

The Trump administration planned to target thousands of undocumented families this weekend, according to The New York Times. But as of Sunday evening, there was little evidence of the large-scale effort President Trump had promised.

Instead, the president took to Twitter.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly……

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

The president appears to have referenced Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley (MA), Rashida Tlaib (MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) and Ilhan Omar (MN).

The suggestion that four congresswomen should “help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” was an ugly reminder of the racist comments and implications that have long been a part of the president’s political strategy.

President Trump postponed these ICE raids once before, suggesting he would wait “to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border,” according to CNN.

What should we make of the climate of fear these threats — both of raids, and of the suggestion that four congresswomen of color should go back to where they came from — have fostered?

GUESTS

Jonathan Metzl, Professor, Sociology and Psychiatry, Vanderbilt University; author, “Dying of Whiteness”; @JonathanMetzl

Leslie Berestein Rojas, Immigration and emerging communities reporter for Southern California Public Radio in Pasadena, CA; @Multi_American

Franco Ordoñez, White House correspondent, NPR; @FrancoOrdonez

Lori Lightfoot, Mayor, Chicago; @chicagosmayor

