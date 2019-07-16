© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Mix: Bon Iver, Brian Eno, Wilco, Khruangbin And More

By Bob Boilen
Published July 16, 2019 at 8:00 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Wilco, Pearla, Erin Durant, Bon Iver, Khruangbin, Brian Eno
I'm all alone in the studio.

I had so many new songs to share; I didn't want to split the show with a co-host.

I have some thrilling discoveries, but I begin the show with an artist we've been covering all these 20-plus years of All Songs Considered: Wilco. The band has a new album coming called Ode to Joy, and I play the first single from that record, a song that Jeff Tweedy says is a reminder "to act with more love and courage and less outrage and anesthetized fear."

There are some discoveries I'm thrilled to play, including an artist known as Pearla who makes music worth getting lost in. You'll also hear Erin Durant, whose music mixes mountain dulcimer and the electronics of TV On The Radio's Kyp Malone with Erin's lulling voice.

Then there's these surprises: Khruangbin reimagines their 2018 album Con Todo El Mundo as a dub album! And Brian Eno, along with Roger Eno and Daniel Lanois, expand on their decades-old project Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtrackswith 11 new tracks.

And for lovers of Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn, I play something from his new project Rosenau & Sanborn which mixes modular synths and guitar loops into a new world of sound. It's a project that was birthed at Justin Vernon's Eaux Claire Festival, and in that spirit we play a new song from Bon Iver from the upcoming albumi,i.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen