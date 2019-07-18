© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Duff McKagan & Shooter Jennings' 'Tenderness' Is Art In Motion

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published July 18, 2019 at 3:05 PM CDT

It's all started in 2016 with a reunited Guns N' Roses lineup and tour. My guest, Duff McKagan, rejoined Axl Rose and Slash for what is a still on-going world tour across multiple continents. No one thought it was going to happen. Since GNR, McKagan had moved on other projects including Velvet Revolver with the late Scott Weiland, Loaded, Alice in Chains, not to mention writing two books and a weekly column.

But there he was in between gigs with time on his hands, and what he did with that time led to his new album, Tenderness. The album was produced by his old friend, Shooter Jennings, who joins Duff in our session today. You can hear how much they dug working together in conversation, but first we get started with a performance of the song "Tenderness." Hear it all in the player.

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
