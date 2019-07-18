Duff McKagan & Shooter Jennings' 'Tenderness' Is Art In Motion

It's all started in 2016 with a reunited Guns N' Roses lineup and tour. My guest, Duff McKagan, rejoined Axl Rose and Slash for what is a still on-going world tour across multiple continents. No one thought it was going to happen. Since GNR, McKagan had moved on other projects including Velvet Revolver with the late Scott Weiland, Loaded, Alice in Chains, not to mention writing two books and a weekly column.

But there he was in between gigs with time on his hands, and what he did with that time led to his new album, Tenderness. The album was produced by his old friend, Shooter Jennings, who joins Duff in our session today. You can hear how much they dug working together in conversation, but first we get started with a performance of the song "Tenderness." Hear it all in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.