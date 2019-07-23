Kick Off Your Shoes While CAAMP Performs Songs From 'By And By'

We're in a hammock state of mind with CAAMP. The band was formed in Athens, Ohio by old friends Taylor Meier, who sings and plays guitar, and banjo player Evan Westfall. They later added bass player Matt Vinson. Since the band's humble beginnings playing for "free beer and a couple folks who would enjoy a guitar-banjo tune," as Meir says, CAAMP has managed to charm festival-goers and captivate late night crowds across the country. It has also racked up tens of millions of spins on Spotify, while managing to maintain the humble spirit that united the members in the first place.

Hear CAAMP perform songs from its latest album, By And By.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.