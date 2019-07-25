Red Wine And Cheez-It Crackers? Don't Whine Until You Try It

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We know certain wines just go better with certain foods - a good steak with a glass of Cabernet, or a Pinot with a pasta, and of course, wine and cheese. But have you ever considered the magical combination of red wine and Cheez-Its? The Kellogg Company hopes you'll spend $25 on their newest pairing - a box of red wine that comes attached to a box of those square, salty crackers known as Cheez-Its. I'm getting some earthy undertones with a hint of processed cheese, maybe some cardboard. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.