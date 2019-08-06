Calexico And Iron & Wine, A Collaboration Renewed

My guests for this session are sweethearts. Like, the nicest guys you could hope to speak to. Calexico's Joey Burns and Iron & Wine's Sam Beam are here to talk about the record they made, and it's worth mentioning that Years to Burn is one of my favorites of the year. It's a beautiful slow-burn of an album that often feels at ease, and occasionally doesn't resemble either of the bands that made it.

The first Calexico and Iron & Wine collaboration happened way back in 2005 with theIn the Reins EP. Since then, the bands have assisted on each other's records, but it took over a decade to make a proper album. They'll talk about what it was like to get back in the studio to record Years to Burnand why they didn't come up with a super-group name a la Traveling Wilburys, though I do get Sam to brainstorm a name or two that might work. But first we get started with a performance of "Father Mountain." Hear it all in the player above. -- Stephen Kallao

