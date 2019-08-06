© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Calexico And Iron & Wine, A Collaboration Renewed

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published August 6, 2019 at 6:00 AM CDT
Calexico and Iron & Wine
My guests for this session are sweethearts. Like, the nicest guys you could hope to speak to. Calexico's Joey Burns and Iron & Wine's Sam Beam are here to talk about the record they made, and it's worth mentioning that Years to Burn is one of my favorites of the year. It's a beautiful slow-burn of an album that often feels at ease, and occasionally doesn't resemble either of the bands that made it.

The first Calexico and Iron & Wine collaboration happened way back in 2005 with theIn the Reins EP. Since then, the bands have assisted on each other's records, but it took over a decade to make a proper album. They'll talk about what it was like to get back in the studio to record Years to Burnand why they didn't come up with a super-group name a la Traveling Wilburys, though I do get Sam to brainstorm a name or two that might work. But first we get started with a performance of "Father Mountain." Hear it all in the player above. -- Stephen Kallao

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
