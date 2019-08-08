© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Susto Winks At The Notion Of Losing His Mind

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published August 8, 2019 at 1:53 PM CDT

The old urban legend goes this way: If you've had more than seven hits of acid, you've crossed the threshold into legal insanity. Losing your mind is no laughing matter, but Justin Osborne, who performs as Susto, winked at the notion with his latest album, Ever Since I Lost My Mind. The album title works on multiple levels because it's as much about his family relationship as it is about his use of psychedelics. At one point, he almost abandoned the project to study abroad in Cuba, but a chance encounter with certain musicians changed his outlook.

In this session, Osborne talks about the confessional nature of his songwriting and his experience in Cuba, not to mention his adventures driving a stick shift car in Norway. First, we get started with a performance in our studio. Hear it all in the audio player.

John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
