Ty Dolla $ign Pays Tribute To Mac Miller At The Tiny Desk

Today, Aug. 8, marks the one-year anniversary of when NPR Music published the late Mac Miller's Tiny Desk. Last week, Ty Dolla $ign visited NPR headquarters to record a fantastic Tiny Desk concert of his own that will air in its entirety soon. But once we wrapped the taping, something special happened: I reminded Ty that he sat at the desk almost a year to the day that his friend, Mac, delivered what would be one of his final performances.

The band paused and huddled. They mulled over a few notes in a matter of seconds then gave me a signal that they were ready. The room was silenced and the cameras started rolling again.

Here's Ty performing a moving rendition of his 2016 collaboration with Mac, "Cinderella" from Mac's fourth studio album, The Divine Feminine. Ty's flanked by two close friends of Mac, Thundercat on bass and Justus West on guitar, both of whom played at the Tiny Desk with the Pittsburgh-born rapper a year ago.

SET LIST

"Cinderella"

MUSICIANS

Ty Dolla $ign: vocals; Thundercat: bass; Justus West: guitar; Cory Henry: keys; Aliandro Prawl: keys; Mike Moore: drums; Ant Clemons: vocals

CREDITS

Producers: Bobby Carter, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin, James Willetts; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri, CJ Riculan, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Paul Georgoulis; Photo: Bob Boilen/NPR

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.