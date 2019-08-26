© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Do London's Sea Girls Have The 'Hottest Record In The World'?

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published August 26, 2019 at 11:56 AM CDT
Sea Girls performs inside The Pool Recording Studio in London.
This week, BBC radio legend Annie Mac named Sea Girls' new song "Violet" the "Hottest Record in the World." That's the second time Mac has singled out Sea Girls this year, and just one of the many thrills the band is riding en route to releasing its full-length debut this coming February.

Sea Girls play the kind of anthemic rock that makes you want to put one fist in the air and the other hand around your best bud. We met the members at The Pool Recording Studio in London as part of our Sense of Place series. Hear the band's performance and conversation in the player.

Arts & Culture
