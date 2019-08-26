© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Jimi Hendrix And George Frideric Handel Were Neighbors Across The Centuries

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published August 26, 2019 at 12:35 PM CDT
A look inside George Frideric Handel flat at 25 Brook Street (left), and Jimi Hendrix's at 23 Brook Street (right)
If 1960s rock icon Jimi Hendrix and 18th century composer George Frideric Handel were alive at the same time, they would have been next door neighbors in London. Handel moved into 25 Brook Street in 1723, Hendrix moved in to 23 Brook Street in 1968, and today we take a peek inside the "Handel & Hendrix in London" which exists at that very site and features recreations of each musician's flat. We walk across the creaky floorboards in the room where Handel composed his masterpiece oratorio "Messiah," stare at ourselves in the mirror Jimi Hendrix actually used and learn a lot about the surprising connections between two of the most influential musicians of their respective eras.

