Arts & Culture

A Day In The Life Of The Beatles Brain Of Britain

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published August 27, 2019 at 1:43 PM CDT
1 of 7  — World Cafe Host Talia Schlanger on the iconic Abbey Road crosswalk with Beatles Tour Guide Richard Porter.
World Cafe Host Talia Schlanger on the iconic Abbey Road crosswalk with Beatles Tour Guide Richard Porter.
2 of 7  — World Cafe Host Talia Schlanger with Beatles Tour Guide Richard Porter outside the property at 34 Montagu Square in Marylebone where John Lennon and Yoko Ono lived in 1968.
World Cafe Host Talia Schlanger with Beatles Tour Guide Richard Porter outside the property at 34 Montagu Square in Marylebone where John Lennon and Yoko Ono lived in 1968.
3 of 7  — Outside Abbey Road Studios.
Outside Abbey Road Studios.
4 of 7  — Fans leave love notes on the wall outside of Abbey Road Studios.
Fans leave love notes on the wall outside of Abbey Road Studios.
5 of 7  — Abbey Road Studios.
Abbey Road Studios.
6 of 7  — The Beatles played its last live performance of the roof of this building at 3 Savile Row on Jan. 30, 1969.
The Beatles played its last live performance of the roof of this building at 3 Savile Row on Jan. 30, 1969.
7 of 7  — Richard Porter, Beatles Tour Guide
Richard Porter, Beatles Tour Guide

Since the '90s, Richard Porter has been zipping around London showing Beatles fans all the band's most famous hot-spots and regaling them with deep dive stories about the Fab Four. He's even earned the title "Beatles Brain of Britain."

In this special dispatch from our recent World Cafe trip to London, Porter shows us the Abbey Road crosswalk where The Beatles shot its iconic album cover. It's now a tourist attraction where people risk life and limb to recreate the photo while cars zoom by. We visit Montagu Square where Paul McCartney worked on the song "Eleanor Rigby," hear the tale of John Lennon's dramatic drug bust and Porter lets us in on which Beatles song was inspired by an incessant car alarm. And we make it to 3 Savile Row where The Beatles gave its last public performance up on the roof. Hop along on our Beatles tour in the gallery and player.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
Kimberly Junod
