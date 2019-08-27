A Day In The Life Of The Beatles Brain Of Britain

2 of 7 — World Cafe Host Talia Schlanger with Beatles Tour Guide Richard Porter outside the property at 34 Montagu Square in Marylebone where John Lennon and Yoko Ono lived in 1968.

World Cafe Host Talia Schlanger with Beatles Tour Guide Richard Porter outside the property at 34 Montagu Square in Marylebone where John Lennon and Yoko Ono lived in 1968.