Not My Job: We Ask Michelin-Star Chef José Andrés About The Michelin Man

Chef José Andrés has been honored by the James Beard Foundation as an "Outstanding Chef" and as a "Humanitarian of the Year" — for his founding the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit devoted to feeding survivors of natural disasters. His new cookbook is called Vegetables Unleashed.

Andrés' restaurants have won Michelin stars, but how much does he know about the Michelin Man, the weirdly bloated, rubberized spokesmascot for the Michelin tire company? Click the audio link above to find out.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.