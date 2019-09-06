Hear Fever Ray And Björk Swap Remixes

Well, here's a dang remix of mutant-pop minds. On a new 12-inch single, Fever Ray, Björk and The Knife have combined into a single organism, mangling and modifying each other's songs. Karin Dreijer and Björk also add vocals to their respective remixes.

Karin Dreijer gives Björk's sparse, floating Utopiatrack, "Feature Creatures" a neon-synth makeover, clustering her voice in an industrial slough, and darkening the disassembled man of Björk's heart.

In return, Björk completely warps a track from Fever Ray's Plunge, cutting "This Country Makes It Hard to F***" into shards of noise and gut-churning bass drops.

The Knife, which features Karin Dreijer along with their brother Olof, turns "Features Creatures" into a brassy, percussion-heavy club banger — its full-body workout would've slid perfectly into The Knife's radical Shaking the Habitualseries of concerts.

