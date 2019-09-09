© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Ian Noe Reflects On Growing Up In Rural Kentucky

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published September 9, 2019 at 11:40 AM CDT
Ian Noe
Ian Noe

Ian Noe has an incredible way with words. On his debut album, they are not the most uplifting or pleasant. They're a reflection of what he's seen growing up and living in rural Kentucky. The state has had a streak of songwriters that have exploded on the scene telling tales of their modern America — from Chris Stapleton to Sturgill Simpson — but Noe feels especially raw and visceral, something that acclaimed producer Dave Cobb made sure to keep in the recordings at RCA Studio A.

We'll talk about Noe's debut album, Between the Country, but first, we start with a performance of the album's title track. Hear it all in the player.

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
