Station Breaks: 15 New Songs From NPR Music Stations

On this month's Station Breaks, you can check out an experimental hip-hop trio and an infectious combination of new wave, disco and indie rock. Oh, and two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner launches his music career with a new song.

Stream the NPR Slingshot Spotify playlist, which lists all the songs from this installment of Station Breaks, a perfect opportunity to enjoy and discover big songs by not-so-big bands (and also Jeremy Renner).

Cataldo, "Ding Dong Scrambled Eggs"

It's a tune for those of us who crave a quick-witted, melodic view of the world that simultaneously exudes affection for the past. —Alexis Palmer,Mountain Stage, Charleston, West Virginia

clipping., "Nothing Is Safe"

"Nothing Is Safe," the lead single from experimental hip-hop trio clipping.'s forthcoming album There Existed an Addiction to Blood, is a menacing, confrontational slow burn. Like the horror films that inspired it, "Nothing Is Safe masterfully builds tension and an imposing sense of dread. This is the soundtrack to our reality: unsettling, dark, sinister. —Kevin Cole,, Seattle, Washington

Esther Rose, "Sex & Magic"

Country music that's as raw as it gets, with squeaking lo-fi violin, plaintive vocals and sexual humor. —Rosemary Welsch,, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Flora & Fawna, "Slow Burn"

Folk- and soul-inspired harmonies meet electronic production. You'll hear more of this delicate balance on the Austin duo's forthcoming self-titled debut. —Jack Anderson,, Austin, Texas

The Growlers, "Natural Affair"

Some bands just ooze cool. The proudly independent L.A. band The Growlers serves up an infectious combo of new wave, disco and indie rock in "Natural Affair." —Mike Vasilikos,, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jamie Drake, "Redwood Tree"

Jamie Drake's "Redwood Tree" begins with all the throwback glamour and flourish of a 1950s musical, with nostalgic embellishments like whistling, harp and heavenly harmonies that pull back to reveal a bouncing, playful tune. —Jessi Whitten,, Denver, Colorado

Jeremy Renner, "Main Attraction"

Two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner is accustomed to being the "Main Attraction," which also happens to be the title of this foray into his freshly launched music career. Sounding as if Imagine Dragons and AWOLNATION had a baby, this Nevada transplant found a way to placate the Renner fans who are mourning the loss of his app. We recommend listening to this electro-rock anthem as you sip the Jeremy Renner cocktail. (It's whiskey-based!) —Malayna Joy, Gia DeSantis, David Hadel, Jake Wagner,NV89, Reno/Las Vegas, Nevada

Juiceboxxx, "Coinstar Song"

Milwaukee's Juiceboxxx may be broke, but he's not broken. "Coinstar Song" is an anthem for anyone scratching and surviving in a cash-strapped world. —Gini Mascorro,, Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas

Julie Dexter, "It Ain't Easy"

Julie Dexter creates music that moves your mind, body and soul. Her fitting reminder that "It Ain't Easy" inspires when life provides enormous challenges. —J. Michael Harrison,, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lady Wray, "Come On In"

A simple drum, bass and piano riff drives "Come On In," giving Nicole Wray a whole lot of room to let her vocals shine in an upbeat, hopeful jam. —Brian Burns,, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Particle Kid, "Radio Flyer"

"Radio Flyer" uses a mix of idealism and psychedelic rock to find a connection in a spiritually and morally disconnected world. —Stacy Buchanan,WGBH, Boston, Massachusetts

Pony Bradshaw, "Charlatan"

You know the feeling of driving a high-performance car when you're forced to go 20 mph? That's the restraint you hear in "Charlatan" from Pony Bradshaw's new album Sudden Opera. It's powerful stuff. —Jessie Scott,, Nashville, Tennessee

The Regrettes, "I Dare You"

On the sugary lead single from The Regrettes' new album, frontwoman Lydia Night sings about mustering the courage to let yourself fall in love, in spite of the red flags. —Troy Schulze,, Houston, Texas

The Shivas, "Gloria"

In the first single from the Portland band's forthcoming Dark Thoughts, walls of choppy, psychedelic guitars give way to surf-rock solos and remarkable group vocals that move the hazy "Gloria" forward with surprising force. — Jerad Walker,OPB, Portland, Oregon

Velvet Negroni, "KURT KOBAIN"

As his name implies, Velvet Negroni is smooth with a late-night vibe, stitching together healthy servings of soul, synths and lots of thick beats. "KURT KOBAIN" is not what you're expecting. —Alisa Ali,, New York, New York

Stream this month's Station Breaks picks onNPR Slingshot's Spotify.

