Arts & Culture

Japanese Breakfast Has A Full Plate

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
John Myers
Published September 12, 2019 at 3:01 PM CDT
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast

Michelle Zauner has an incredibly rich creative life. She makes music as Japanese Breakfast with her collaborator Craig Hendrix, she scores video games, she directs music videos for people like Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst and she's currently writing a book based on The New Yorker essay she wrote called "Crying in H Mart." H Mart is an Asian grocery store chain and it's a place that holds some of Michelle's memories with her Korean mother who died in 2014. Michelle talks about how the loss of her mom informed her own sense of identity as well as her first two Japanese Breakfast albums. Hear it all in the player above.

