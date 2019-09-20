© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Brittany Howard Is Seamless From The Studio To The Stage

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published September 20, 2019 at 8:00 AM CDT
Brittany Howard
Brittany Howard

When you're lucky enough to work at a place where you talk to musicians, you get excited. It's easy to have a good experience talking with the people whose music you enjoy. It's even easier to tell random people how much you enjoyed the company of those musicians and the music they made. The problem, of course, is that it's easy to get hyperbolic and lost in the message. If every artist is the greatest artist that ever came through the doors of World Cafe, then 'great' means very little. So, when I tell you today that you are in for, in my opinion, one of the best performances in this venerable show's history, I am assuredly not being hyperbolic.

Brittany Howard, the lead singer of Alabama Shakes, has just released her debut solo album, Jaime, and it's incredible. What's even more amazing are these live performances recorded for the Cafe. For a moment, you may think you're listening to the album. It's just that good. Hear it in the player.

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
