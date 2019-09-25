© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Rep. Jason Crow On Impeachment

WAMU 88.5
Published September 25, 2019 at 9:06 AM CDT
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 26: Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) speaks in support gun background checks legislation bill H.R. 8 on Capitol Hill on February 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 26: Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) speaks in support gun background checks legislation bill H.R. 8 on Capitol Hill on February 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

Rep. Jason Crow is one of seven freshmen Democrats in Congress who have called President Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden an “impeachable offense.”

These Democrats penned an op-ed in The Washington Post calling on Congress to use its authority to investigate the matter.

We speak with Rep. Crow about the road ahead.

Produced by James Morrison.

GUESTS

Representative Jason Crow, Democrat, Colorado.

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Arts & Culture