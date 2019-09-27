© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Are The Holidays Stressful In Your Family? We Want To Hear From You

By Julia Furlan
Published September 27, 2019 at 9:37 AM CDT
Holidays with family can be stressful.
Spending time with your family over the holidays can feel like you're walking on eggshells. Whether that means managing recovery from an eating disorder, introducing a new partner or interacting with folks who have caused harm or trauma, it's a lot! Life Kit is sitting down with , a licensed clinical psychologist, to get the best advice for managing the stress of family time over the holidays.

Tell us about your holiday family stress, or ask for Bonior's advice, in this form. Part of our work involves putting reader voices on the air, so if you can, tell us your story in a voice memo. You can include one in the form. Thanks!

Julia Furlan