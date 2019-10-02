© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Mattiel's 'Satis Factory' Is Delightfully Unique

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
Published October 2, 2019 at 11:40 AM CDT

There's something delightfully unique about Mattiel's music. A pinch of garage rock, a touch of psychedelia, some galloping honky-tonk and at the lead, Mattiel Brown's powerful and assertive vocals. It's all over her excellent new album, Satis Factory.

Mattiel is from Atlanta and if this music thing takes off — which it appears is happening — she's got plans to travel. Where? You'll find out. You'll also find out what the benefit of having a cool day job can be for your rock and roll career. That and more in the audio player.

