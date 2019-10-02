Watch Rhiannon Giddens Perform 'Up Above My Head' In Honor Of Rosetta Tharpe

Rhiannon Giddens gets the spirit — of fierce rock and roll independence — as she leads the band in a rousing version of the gospel classic "Up Above My Head," made famous by Rosetta Tharpe and Marie Knight in 1947.

