Watch Rhiannon Giddens Perform 'Up Above My Head' In Honor Of Rosetta Tharpe

By Ann Powers
Published October 2, 2019 at 8:05 AM CDT

Rhiannon Giddens gets the spirit — of fierce rock and roll independence — as she leads the band in a rousing version of the gospel classic "Up Above My Head," made famous by Rosetta Tharpe and Marie Knight in 1947.

Watch the full Turning the Tables tribute to 8 Women Who Invented Popular Music, recorded live at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park and read more about the series.

Arts & Culture
Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
