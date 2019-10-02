© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Watch Xiomara Laugart Perform 'Guantanamera' In Honor Of Celia Cruz

By Ann Powers
Published October 2, 2019 at 8:07 AM CDT

Xiomara Laugart, joined by Lea-Lorién Alomar and Gerardo Contino and the house band, pays tribute to Celia Cruz with a lively "Guantanamera" during the 2019 NPR Music Turning the Tables opening concert at Lincoln Center.

Watch the full Turning the Tables tribute to 8 Women Who Invented Popular Music, recorded live at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park and read more about the series.

Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
