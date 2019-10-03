© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Van Dyke Parks Lifts Gaby Moreno's Voice On Spectacular '¡Spangled!'

By Felix Contreras
Published October 3, 2019 at 2:06 PM CDT
Van Dyke Parks, left, and Gaby Moreno check in with each other about their new album <em>Spangle</em>.
Van Dyke Parks, left, and Gaby Moreno check in with each other about their new album <em>Spangle</em>.

Gaby Moreno's ¡Spangled! is a collaboration with Van Dyke Parks, a music arranger who has worked from everyone from The Beach Boys to U2 to Skrillex. His job is to arrange the little black dots on a music manuscript page into sounds from strings, horns and voices that add texture and context to the songs.

Parks' arrangements on ¡Spangled! lift Moreno's voice into a place that will delight and surprise her long-time fans as well as impress those who are just discovering her.

They stopped by the Alt.LatinoWest Coast Satellite Nerve Center for a deep dive into their unlikely collaboration and, of course, some laughs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras