Van Dyke Parks Lifts Gaby Moreno's Voice On Spectacular '¡Spangled!'

Gaby Moreno's ¡Spangled! is a collaboration with Van Dyke Parks, a music arranger who has worked from everyone from The Beach Boys to U2 to Skrillex. His job is to arrange the little black dots on a music manuscript page into sounds from strings, horns and voices that add texture and context to the songs.

Parks' arrangements on ¡Spangled! lift Moreno's voice into a place that will delight and surprise her long-time fans as well as impress those who are just discovering her.

They stopped by the Alt.LatinoWest Coast Satellite Nerve Center for a deep dive into their unlikely collaboration and, of course, some laughs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.