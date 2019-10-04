News Roundup - International

As China celebrates the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule, the mood in Hong Kong “is one of mourning and rage” due to continuing clashes between anti-government protesters and the police.

A disputed presidential election in Afghanistan has left officials struggling to accurately determine the turnout from voters and announce a winner.

From The New York Times:

There are several reasons Afghan officials are struggling to determine how people voted in the presidential election last week — possible fraud, misplaced biometric data and the country’s vast geography. But there is one factor that has complicated the effort more than any other: the Taliban’s tactic of destroying cellphone towers.

The Times reports that it is likely the election results will not be released for months.

This week also marks one year since the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The C.I.A concluded that Saudi Arabian prince Mohammed bin Salman was behind the attack, though the leader denied those charges in an interview with “60 Minutes.”

We wrap up those stories and more on the global edition of the News Roundup.

GUESTS

Nick Schifrin, Foreign affairs and defense correspondent, PBS NewsHour; @nickschifrin

Nadia Bilbassy, Washington bureau chief, Al Arabiya; @nadia_bilbassy

Lara Seligman, Pentagon correspondent, Foreign Policy; @laraseligman

