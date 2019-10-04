Nuevofest 2019: The Spellbinding Vocals And Harmonies Of STEFA*

This past July, the annual Nuevofest, an all-ages, day-long concert celebrating Latin American music, was held at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Presented by in collaboration with , the concert featured eight artists with musical roots from Puerto Rico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Panama.

STEFA*, short for the artist's birth name, Stefa Marín Alarcón, is a composer and vocalist from New York whose family has roots in the Emberá, the indigenous people of Panama and Colombia. Researching her past, specifically the Emberá-Chamí tribe of her grandmother, formed the basis of STEFA*'s gorgeous and hypnotic Sepalina EP. Watch STEFA*'s spellbinding, multi-layered vocals and harmonies in her live Nuevofest performances of "Sepalina" in the video above and "Una Casita" in the video below.

