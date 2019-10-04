© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Nuevofest 2019: The Spellbinding Vocals And Harmonies Of STEFA*

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published October 4, 2019 at 8:00 AM CDT

This past July, the annual Nuevofest, an all-ages, day-long concert celebrating Latin American music, was held at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Presented by in collaboration with , the concert featured eight artists with musical roots from Puerto Rico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Panama.

STEFA*, short for the artist's birth name, Stefa Marín Alarcón, is a composer and vocalist from New York whose family has roots in the Emberá, the indigenous people of Panama and Colombia. Researching her past, specifically the Emberá-Chamí tribe of her grandmother, formed the basis of STEFA*'s gorgeous and hypnotic Sepalina EP. Watch STEFA*'s spellbinding, multi-layered vocals and harmonies in her live Nuevofest performances of "Sepalina" in the video above and "Una Casita" in the video below.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
