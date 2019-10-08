Caribou Returns With First New Music In 5 Years

Caribou, the project of songwriter and producer Dan Snaith, has shared "Home," his first new music in over five years. Caribou last released the tropical, house-influenced full-length Our Lovein 2014.

"Home" is warm, soulful and full of sweet longing. "It's just what she pleases," sings Snaith. "'Cause she's happy on her own / She picks up all the pieces, she's going home." At just over two-and-a-half minutes, Snaith builds the song around vintage horns and a sample from R&B singer Gloria Barnes' track of the same name.

"I'm always listening to lots of music and sometimes a loop just jumps out at me," Snaith says in a press release announcing the song. "That's how it was with Gloria Barnes' 'Home.' I kept returning to it... ... When I've played it to friends, several of them have said that they feel like it's speaking to their circumstances, about people close to them. We've all had moments when something changes suddenly and catalyses a change in your whole life, when you need to go back to something familiar, pick up the pieces and start again."

No word yet on a new full-length, but Caribou is scheduled to tour Europe and North America next Spring.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.