Nuevofest 2019: A Punk-Inspired Set From Tall Juan

This past July, World Cafe Live in Philadelphia played host to the annual Nuevofest, an all-ages concert celebrating Latin American music and culture. Presented by in collaboration with , the daylong event featured performances from Los Rivera Destino, Yanga, Kevin Johansen and more.

One of the day's highlights was a set from Argentinian-born, Far Rockaway transplant Tall Juan, the stage name of Juan Zaballa. His punk-inspired set captured the energy of the Ramones and Jonathan Richman. Armed with an acoustic guitar and the dance moves of a young Elvis Presley, Zaballa more than commanded the attention of the Nuevofest audience.

Watch Tall Juan perform two standout songs, "Far Rockaway" and "Paracida a Vos," in the video players on the page.

