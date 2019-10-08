© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Nuevofest 2019: A Punk-Inspired Set From Tall Juan

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published October 8, 2019 at 12:33 PM CDT

This past July, World Cafe Live in Philadelphia played host to the annual Nuevofest, an all-ages concert celebrating Latin American music and culture. Presented by in collaboration with , the daylong event featured performances from Los Rivera Destino, Yanga, Kevin Johansen and more.

One of the day's highlights was a set from Argentinian-born, Far Rockaway transplant Tall Juan, the stage name of Juan Zaballa. His punk-inspired set captured the energy of the Ramones and Jonathan Richman. Armed with an acoustic guitar and the dance moves of a young Elvis Presley, Zaballa more than commanded the attention of the Nuevofest audience.

Watch Tall Juan perform two standout songs, "Far Rockaway" and "Paracida a Vos," in the video players on the page.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
