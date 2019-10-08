© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Vince Gill's Emotional New Album 'Okie' Is His Most Personal Yet

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published October 8, 2019 at 12:37 PM CDT
Vince Gill
Vince Gill

As a World Cafe host, there's one question I'm asked more than any other: Who has been your favorite person to interview? My answer: Vince Gill. And while it's not the answer I expected, I can't think of more thoughtful and kind storyteller than Vince.

Considered one of the finest songwriters and guitarists in country music, Gill's got the bona fides to back it up, with over 20 Grammys to his name and a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Though he doesn't rule the charts like he did in the '90s, he's a beloved and in-demand collaborator, with over 1,000 guest appearances. More recently, he was featured on Ken Burns' latest film, Country Music, andsince 2017, he's served as Glenn Frey's replacement in the Eagles.

His latest record, Okie, is a raw, stripped-down and emotional album, and it's one he got to make on his own terms. More on the album, plus a live performance in this session, all in the player above.

