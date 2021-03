Mon Laferte's music is soulful and heartfelt and her performances are captivatingly stylized as well. She is the most-streamed Chilean artist ever and continues to tour and release albums at an incredible pace. Watch Mon Laferte give a powerful performance of "El Beso" off her 2018 album, Norma, live in the KCRW studio.

