Nuevofest 2019: Experience Yanga's Fiery And Danceable Performance

This past July, the annual Nuevofest, an all-ages day-long concert celebrating Latin American music, was held at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Presented by Afrotaino Productions in collaboration with WXPN, where we produce World Cafe, the concert featured eight artists with musical roots from Puerto Rico, Colombia. Argentina, Peru and Panama.

The day-long Latin alternative performances included sets from Puerto Rico's Los Rivera Destino, Lady HD from Philadelphia, Kevin Johansen from Buenos Aires, Tall Juan and others. Based in Southern California, Yanga, a five-piece featuring accordionist John D'Alessandro and lead singer Eddika Organista, delivered a fiery and very danceable set of Afro-Colombian-influenced songs.

Watch Yanga perform "El Lobo" in the video above and "Encendemos" in the video below.

