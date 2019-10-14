© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Shawn Colvin Goes Acoustic With 'Steady On'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published October 14, 2019 at 8:00 AM CDT

Shawn Colvin was 32 when she released her debut album, Steady On,but she'd already been a musician for more than a decade. The record, which launched Colvin's solo recording career, went on to win a Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album.

These days, she's celebrating the 30th anniversary of Steady On with a new solo acoustic version of the record, with the songs arranged to capture the way she performs them live today. In this session, we'll talk about what the record means to her, why she chose to re-record it and the inspiration behind he her biggest hit, "Sunny Came Home".

Hear that and more in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
See stories by Kimberly Junod