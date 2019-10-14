Shawn Colvin Goes Acoustic With 'Steady On'

Shawn Colvin was 32 when she released her debut album, Steady On,but she'd already been a musician for more than a decade. The record, which launched Colvin's solo recording career, went on to win a Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album.

These days, she's celebrating the 30th anniversary of Steady On with a new solo acoustic version of the record, with the songs arranged to capture the way she performs them live today. In this session, we'll talk about what the record means to her, why she chose to re-record it and the inspiration behind he her biggest hit, "Sunny Came Home".

Hear that and more in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.