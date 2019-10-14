The Latest Developments In The Impeachment Inquiry

Democrats in the House of Representatives are charging forward with their impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Four depositions have been scheduled this week in the investigation — including one today with Fiona Hill, a former Russia advisor to the White House.

How exactly would a presidential impeachment even work? Vox explains:

There’s a lot of ambiguity around the types of behavior that can be construed as impeachable offenses.

As described by the Constitution, impeachable offenses are anything that fall under the umbrella of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Because the term “high crimes and misdemeanors” is quite broad, House lawmakers have significant leeway in determining what actions they see as worthy of an impeachment inquiry.

Presidents can be impeached, basically, if House lawmakers think they’ve done something they consider to be an “impeachable offense.” Because it is a political process that apes a judicial one, there is a huge amount of subjectivity here.

We talk about the latest developments, including how the president’s decision to withdraw American troops in Syria could drive a wedge between the Trump administration and congressional Republicans.

