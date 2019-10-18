Perfume Genius Previews His Dance Project With 'Pop Song'

No one reimagines baroque pop in the 21st century better than Perfume Genius. "Pop Song," the second release from the multimedia dance project The Sun Still Burns Here, is a celebration of sexual liberation.

"I imagined an ecstatic pile of bodies preparing to be consumed by the gods," Mike Hadreas, the band's mastermind, explains in a press release. "A joyous communal sacrifice of the physical to spiritually level up. The lyric is like a conjuration spell to be sung when the mountain of bodies settles in position and is held still as an offering."

"Pop Song" follows the unexpectedly groovy "Eye in the Wall," both part of a collaboration with choreographer Kate Wallich and The YC dance company to produce immersive theater. The Sun Still Burns Herepremiered this month in Seattle and will be performed on select dates in New York City, Minneapolis and Boston.

