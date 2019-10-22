Oh Cana(dian) Elections!

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once seemed beloved by progressives around the world.

But his fall from grace has been swift. Gallup reported that for the first time this year, “Canadians are more likely to say they disapprove (52%) than to say they approve (46%) of Trudeau’s job performance.”

BuzzFeed Reader reports that Trudeau was photographed in blackface or brownface on three separate occasions and was accused of pushing a former Canadian official to drop criminal charges against an engineering company..

Now, Trudeau will fight for his role as prime minister in an election opposite Conservative rival Andrew Scheer.

We talk about the election results and get an update on the political issues on the minds of Canadians going to the polls.

