What Gave Life To The Idea Of The Zombie?

Zombies occupy a special place in the Halloween monster pantheon.

They’re all over pop culture, in our TV shows, our

(https://www.pcgamer.com/some-kind-of-dying-lightleft-4-dead-2-crossover-appears-to-be-coming/) and our books.

While George Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” is credited with starting the undead fascination here in America, zombies aren’t exactly an American invention.

The concept actually traces its origins back to slavery and Haitian folklore.

How did zombies make their way to the U.S.? And what does the American fascination with zombies tell us about ourselves?

Produced by Jonquilyn Hill.

GUESTS

Rund Abdelfatah, Host, Throughline; @RundAbdelfatah

Ramtin Arablouei, Host, Throughline; @ramtinarablouei

Max Brooks, Author, World War Z, The Zombie Survival Guide, and Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre; @MaxBrooksAuthor

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.