What Are Coal Companies Leaving Behind In Texas?

Before he was elected, President Donald Trump promised to end what he called the “war on coal.”

But fast-forward to 2019, and the industry is still declining. Eight coal companies have gone bankrupt since Trump took office.

The latest, Murray Energy, is the nation’s largest privately-owned coal company.

Reports indicate the industry is looking to raise revenues and cut costs which could have major implications for the environment.

That’s certainly in the case in Texas, where a year-long investigation by Grist and The Texas Tribune has uncovered long-overlooked consequences of coal mining in the Lone Star State — contaminated land and groundwater.

One of the journalists who worked on this reporting joins us to talk about it.

