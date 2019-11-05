Visiting The Smithsonian With Lonnie Bunch

What’s it like to run 19 museums, 21 libraries and the National Zoo?

Lonnie Bunch knows the answer now that he’s in charge of the Smithsonian Institution. He previously served as the founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Bunch is the first black person and the first historian to head the organization. He told NPR that “it is crucially important for the Smithsonian to recognize it has an obligation to help America understand the fullness of itself, not just a portion of itself.”

We hear from him about what’s new and what’s next at the world’s largest museum and research center.

Produced by Haili Blassingame.

GUESTS

Lonnie Bunch, Secretary, the Smithsonian Institution, founding director, the National Museum of African American History and Culture.; @SmithsonianSec

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.