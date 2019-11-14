In Defense Of Whistleblowers

U.S. officials have kept the identity of the whistleblower who triggered the impeachment inquiry confidential, in line with federal laws designed to prevent retaliation.

But others, including the president’s son, have publicized the alleged whistleblower’s name.

Whistleblower laws exist to protect people who bring forward accusations of government wrongdoing — date back to the 1770s.

But can these old principles hold up against new technology and social media platforms?

We talk to a former whistleblower about the importance of protecting whistleblowers and holding the powerful accountable.

Produced by Danielle Knight

GUESTS

John Tye, Founder and CEO, Whistleblower Aid, a non-profit that assists whistleblowers; former chief of Internet Freedom Section, U.S. Department of State

