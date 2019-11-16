Not My Job: Sen. Tim Kaine Plays A Game Called 'T. Kaine, Meet T-Pain'

We recorded the show in Richmond, Va., this week, and invited Sen. Tim Kaine — who served as mayor of Richmond — to play our quiz. Kaine has represented Virginia in the U.S. Senate since 2013. He was also Governor of Virginia, and came pretty close to being Vice President of the United States.

We've invited him to play a game called "T. Kaine, meet T-Pain" — three questions about Grammy award-winning musician T-Pain.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

