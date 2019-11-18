© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Poll: Your Favorite Songs Of The 2010s

By Robin Hilton
Published November 18, 2019 at 2:12 PM CST
What are your favorite songs of the past decade? These are tracks released between 2010 and 2019. We know there were a lot, but we'd like to know what songs stand out the most to you — the ones you've gone back to again and again. Using the form below, tell us you favorite song or songs from the 2010s. You can pick up to five.

Can't remember what came out when? Here are NPR Music's top song and album picks (and other coverage) from each of the past 10 years: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 (so far).

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
