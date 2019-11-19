© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

An Audience Q&A Leads To Surprising Answers From The Head And The Heart

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published November 19, 2019 at 11:05 AM CST
The Head and the Heart performed live for <em>World Cafe</em>.
Hosting an interview show means you don't want to ask silly questions. But sometimes, a silly or lighthearted question is a great way to learn something about a band, and that's what happened with Matty Gervais, Charity Rose Thielen and Jon Russell of The Head and the Heart when they visited for an audience session at World Cafe.

We opened it up to questions from the audience and our attendees asked things like "What was your first concert?" and "What's the meaning of your band name?" — questions I generally wouldn't ask, but the answers were enlightening. You'll get those answers, but first let's get into it with a stripped-down and acoustic version of "Missed Connection." Listen in the audio player above.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
