© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Rise Of Urbano In The 2010s: An Alt.Latino/All Songs Considered Crossover

By Felix Contreras,
Bob Boilen
Published November 22, 2019 at 11:20 AM CST
Luis Fonsi (left) and Daddy Yankee perform "Despacito" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018.
Luis Fonsi (left) and Daddy Yankee perform "Despacito" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018.

It's almost always impossible to pinpoint an exact moment in music history when the plates shift. But looking back at the last decade in Latin music, it's easy, now, to see that the release of "Despacito" by Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi in early 2017 was just such a moment.

To say it was a hit is a gross understatement. Over the course of several weeks and months, "Despacito" went on to practically break the Internet, with a record number of YouTube views from around the globe (currently hovering around six billion) and more than a billion streams on Spotify.

But as we discuss in this week's Alt.Latino/All Songs Considered collaboration, "Despacito" was more than a very popular hit song. It was the culmination of a decade-long rise of sociological and musical forces that eventually birthed and cemented a style now called urbano, or "Latin Urban." Spanish-language artists from just about every corner of Latin America and Spain took reggaeton and ran with it, adding elements of hip-hop, R&B and soul.

Felix Contreras joins All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen to look back at the decade and play some music samples from this period of profound transition in Latinx music.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen