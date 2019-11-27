© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Robbie Robertson On His Creative And Symbiotic Relationship With Martin Scorsese

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published November 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM CST
"Joni Mitchell is still the Queen Mother of singer-songwriters," Robbie Robertson says. Mitchell appeared in <em>The Last Waltz</em>, the first of his collaborations with Martin Scorsese.
Robbie Robertson is a very busy guy. This year alone, he released a new album, Sinematic, re-released The Band's self-titled sophomore album (celebrating its 50th anniversary) and worked with pal Martin Scorsese on two different projects. He scored The Irishman, starring guys like Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino and helped with the documentary Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, which talks about his group's seminal work and the band members' relationships with one another.

In other words, there's a lot to talk about, including getting booed every night backing Bob Dylan's first electric tour. "It was a bit of the ritual," he says. "People came to the concert knowing they were going to boo." We also chat about making music at Big Pink, Neil Diamond showing up for The Last Waltz and oh-so-much more. So let's get into it — listen in the player above.

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
