1A Across America: Being Somali American (Rebroadcast)

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali American population in the U.S.

It’s a community that’s been in the headlines often, but if its members had a direct line to the nation, what would they say?

In partnership with Minnesota Public Radio and Sahan Journal, a nonprofit news organization focusing on immigrants in Minnesota, we sat down with Somali Americans in Minneapolis to find out.

Show and text by Amanda Williams.

GUESTS

Mukhtar Ibrahim, Editor and executive director, Sahan Journal; @mukhtaryare

Ubah Jama, Teacher, St. Paul Public Schools

Jaylani Hussein, Executive director, CAIR Minnesota; @Jaylanihussein

Mohamed Issa Barre, Hennepin County employee; @junlay99

Nadia Mohamed, Candidate for city council, St. Louis Park, Minnesota; @nadia_joome

Halima Ahmed, Co-leader of the Muslim Student Association, Hamline University

Haji Yussuf, Podcast host; @syussufhaji

