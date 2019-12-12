Watch The Video For Kesha's 'Resentment,' Featuring Sturgill Simpson And Brian Wilson

Kesha's introspective turn has yielded two career-redefining albums — 2012's Warrior and 2017's Rainbow — centering heartbreak and hard-won triumph. The forthcoming High Road (out Jan. 31, 2020) has already given us the gospel-inspired rave-up "Raising Hell" and now Kesha offers a quiet reflection on "Resentment."

The acoustic-led song features Sturgill Simpson, Wrabel and Brian Wilson. "I've been obsessively listening to Pet Soundsfor a long time," Kesha told NPR Music in a track-by-track breakdown of 2017's Rainbow.

"Brian Wilson is one of my personal musical heroes, so when he said he would collaborate with me on the recording ... that moment was one of the most exciting in my career," she writes in a press release. "Then add in Sturgill, who I respect and admire so much, as well as my close friend, the insanely talented songwriter Wrabel, and this record felt more like a dream than just another song to me."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.